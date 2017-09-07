The Carolinas could get hit by the ‘dirty side’ of Irma. Here’s what that means

More Videos 3:52 Operation Airdrop brings vital supplies to Harvey victims Pause 0:58 Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday 2:44 Watch woman slip cuffs, speed away in police car and lead officers on 23-minute, 100 mph chase 2:09 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 8:54 Doctors Medical Center Week 2 Stanislaus District football predictions 0:21 Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:37 Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14 0:30 Immigrant advocates protest Trump decision in Modesto 2:03 Relive Fresno State season-opener and Derek Carr jersey retirement Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown. The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown. Meta Viers McClatchy

The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown. Meta Viers McClatchy