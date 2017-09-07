Two brothers got in a fight over internet access. Then one stabbed the other to death, police say

A Massachusetts man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his brother, even as authorities say he killed him in a fight over internet bandwidth, according to local media reports.
According to the Boston Herald, police arrested Timothy Record of Leominster, Massachusetts, on Tuesday after they received a 911 call. When they arrived at Record’s home, where he lives with his mother, stepfather and siblings, they found his older brother, Nathan, on the stairs, bleeding from a stab wound to the chest.
Nathan Record was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, per the Worcester Telegram.
In a police report obtained by the Sentinel & Enterprise, family members said Timothy, 20, had killed Nathan, 23, after the two got into an argument over the number of digital devices that were overwhelming the home’s internet bandwidth.
What started as a verbal dispute turned physical when Nathan began to punch Timothy in the face and head, police say, according to CBS Boston. The older brother then went to his room, while Timothy allegedly went into the kitchen and retrieved several knives, before confronting his brother again and stabbing him, prosecutors say, according to WCVB.
The Boston Herald reports that this was not the first time police had been called because of a domestic dispute between the two brothers, with Leominster interim police Chief Michael Goldman telling the outlet that his officers had visited the home as many as 10 times over the years.
Appearing in court Wednesday, Timothy Record pleaded not guilty and ordered held without bail, per WCVB. His court-assigned attorney, Blake Rubin, told multiple media outlets that Record was “upset” about his brother’s death but declined to comment further.
“The family's in mourning at this point,” Rubin said, per the Sentinel & Enterprise. “It's very sad, very tragic.”
