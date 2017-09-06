A 48-year-old man who fatally shot his partner in a marijuana growing operation and set a wildfire to cover up the crime has been sentenced to 144 years in prison.
Man who shot his pot grow partner and set a wildfire to cover it up gets 144 years

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 7:26 PM

KIOWA, Colo. (AP) – A 48-year-old man who fatally shot his partner in a marijuana growing operation and set a wildfire to cover up the crime has been sentenced to 144 years in prison.

Shawn Geerdes was sentenced Tuesday for the September 2015 death of 44-year-old Jason Dosa.

Prosecutors say Geerdes shot Dosa five times, stuffed the body in the trunk of a car, drove to Jefferson County and lit the vehicle on fire. The two had been partners in a grow operation in the small town of Agate southeast of Denver.

According to court documents, someone told investigators that Dosa left his home carrying a box and tree trimmers at 2:45 a.m. on the day he was killed. He told relatives he was going to make between $20,000 and $30,000.

