School officials find beer can, demand 75 students take alcohol test within 2 hours

New Jersey high school officials required dozens of students to undergo alcohol screening at testing facilities within two hours — or face up to a five-day suspension — after open beer cans were found at a football game.
Some parents described the situation, prompted by a single beer can that fell from the student bleacher section at Randolph High School Friday night, as chaotic, according to the Daily Record.
Sheryll Lynne Penney is one of those parents.
Penney, a former PTO president at Randolph and mother of a 2017 graduate from the high school, said several parents have contacted her, saying they believe the school violated their constitutional rights — and the rights of their children, according to the Daily Record.
“The students sign a code of conduct and they need to be held accountable,” she said, “but so does the administration for handling the situation professionally.”
Christopher Treston, a school board candidate, called the incident “disproportionate,” saying it affected up to 75 high school students.
“Sadly, some of the student body marred the evening by attending the game under the influence of alcohol,” Treston wrote in a Facebook post. “ ... The safety of our students and the community is indeed paramount, and action by the school administration was absolutely warranted.
“However, the action taken at this event was disproportionate and exposed some serious gaps in district procedures.”
But district officials defended the school’s actions, according to NJ.com, arguing that the school district’s policy enables the school to request testing when there is a reason to suspect students are using drugs or alcohol.
Al Matos, president of the Randolph Board of Education, said to NJ.com that officials “could not differentiate between who was intoxicated or not” after he claimed a beer bottle fell at the feet of two administrators.
After seeing the first can, officials said they found several other beer cans, according to the Randolph Patch.
“Since the bad actors did not step up, we took all the students ... in the immediate area,” Matos said to NJ.com.
The school contacted the parents of the dozens of high schoolers, according to NJ.com, asking them to bring their children to local testing facilities, including emergency rooms, within two hours. Their children were kept in classrooms before the game’s kick-off, according to the Daily Record.
It is required for the parent to "arrange for an immediate medical examination of the student within two hours for the purposes of providing appropriate health care and for determining whether the student is under the influence of alcohol," according to district policy.
Treston, who attended the game, estimated that fewer than five students tested positively for alcohol.
A parent has to pay for the test if it comes back positive, according to NJ.com, while the board of education pays for negative tests.
Treston conceded that “teenage drinking is a serious problem,” but questioned if the school addressed the situation in the correct manner.
"Our process of preventing backpacks, bottles and cans from entering the stadium broke down,” he wrote on Facebook. “In addition, some number of students arrived intoxicated. We owe it to the community to identify such students, and to protect them and the community.
“But, we also need to do it in a way that protects the rights and dignity of the student body,” he continued. “When the accused-but-innocent outnumber the guilty 16 to one, we probably did it wrong.”
But Superintendent Jennifer Fano said in a statement that school officials were just following the law.
“As educators, we are charged with enforcing policy,” she wrote. “The law requires that we send students out to be tested when it appears that they may be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”
