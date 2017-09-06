She survived a rapist, then faced intimidation at his trial. She refused to back down

More Videos 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium Pause 6:25 How can children live like that? 8:05 Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 2:29 United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 0:53 Armed robber confronts man with nerves of steel 1:00 Man caught on surveillance video viciously attacking woman with hammer (Graphic Content) 0:47 A Ceres wrestler's heart-stopping victory 1:31 Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind" 1:00 Here's what you want to have ready to go in case of evacuation 1:29 Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Justice for Justise: A sexual assault survivor speaks out A survivor of Jacob Ewing shares her experiences after reporting a sexual assault. Had Justise not reported the rape, Ewing’s other crimes may never have come to light. A survivor of Jacob Ewing shares her experiences after reporting a sexual assault. Had Justise not reported the rape, Ewing’s other crimes may never have come to light. Leah Becerra and Max Londberg The Kansas City Star

