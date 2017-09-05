Officer who arrested screaming nurse at Utah hospital is fired from job as paramedic

In this Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, photo, nurse Alex Wubbels displays video frame grabs from SaltLake City Police Department body cams of herself being taken into custody, during an interview, in Salt Lake City. Officials at University of Utah Hospital where Wubbels was arrested after refusing to allow police to draw a patient's blood are apologizing that security officers didn't intervene and saying they've implemented policy changes. Rick Bowmer AP