Hospital to police: Stay away from our nurses

More Videos 0:28 Theft of wallet from Oakdale store Pause 1:16 Getting an up-close look at Castle Air Museum 0:21 Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto 1:37 Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14 0:27 Fire near Creekside Golf Cours 0:42 By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:31 Forced to cancel show, Coldplay dedicated this new song to storm-hit Houston 0:56 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha shares her thoughts about the jurors 1:27 Modesto tenants squeezed as rents soar 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Det. Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow police to take blood from a patient in cases where they are under arrest, have given consent, or when a warrant is issued. The patient was involved in a collision with a car fleeing police, the Salt Lake Tribune said, but was not suspected of wrongdoing. The driver of the fleeing car was killed. Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Det. Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow police to take blood from a patient in cases where they are under arrest, have given consent, or when a warrant is issued. The patient was involved in a collision with a car fleeing police, the Salt Lake Tribune said, but was not suspected of wrongdoing. The driver of the fleeing car was killed. Karra Porter via Storyful

Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Det. Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow police to take blood from a patient in cases where they are under arrest, have given consent, or when a warrant is issued. The patient was involved in a collision with a car fleeing police, the Salt Lake Tribune said, but was not suspected of wrongdoing. The driver of the fleeing car was killed. Karra Porter via Storyful