Harvey killed an 89-year-old in her home—but that didn’t stop the burglars, police say

In the aftermath of the storm, once she knew her kids were safe, Michele Poche immediately thought of one person: her 89-year-old neighbor.
Agnes Stanley was a retired nurse who had recently lost her husband, and spent her time teaching preschool children about birds and botany.
“She had great difficulty getting around,” Poche said of Stanley, her neighbor, in an interview with KTRK. “She was not ambulatory, neighbors brought her paper every day, brought her coffee, we all kind of pitched in to take care of her.”
Stanley had decided to hunker down and weather Tropical Storm Harvey in her one-story brick home on Meyerwood Drive in Houston, according to the Houston Chronicle. But by the time Harvey had dumped days of historic rain on Houston, most of the houses on Stanley’s block were swimming in 4 feet of water—and Poche had no idea how Stanley was doing.
After the storm, Poche made a phone call to Stanley’s son on August 27 to ask if she could break a window to get into his mother’s home.
Once he gave her the go-ahead, she swam into 10 feet of water and broke into the home. It was full of drenched furniture, wrecked possessions and water. And Poche found exactly what she had feared.
“We saw that she was under the water, and we backed out and called 911,” Poche told KTRK.
Poche wasn’t the only one to break into the house, though.
Her home and its soaked belongings had been picked over by burglars by the time the coroner took the body, according to the Houston Police Department. The burglars targeted at least three other homes on the street, police told KTRK.
“She was still in there,” Poche told KTRK. “They broke into her house and stole stuff, too.”
Two days after Poche found Stanley dead, authorities recovered the body.
The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to KTRK that Stanley drowned to death, likely on Sunday morning. Beyond that, little is known about her final hours.
“We don’t know what happened,” her son, Gregory Stanley, told the New York Times.
Before taking a break from volunteering to look after her ailing husband, who recently died, Stanley had devoted her time to volunteering at a local Ronald McDonald House. She also helped with education programs at the Houston Audubon Society.
“She was devoted and she loved that kids' program,” Helen Drummond, executive director of Houston Audubon told the Houston Chronicle. “She was fierce and determined. She was small in stature, but strong-willed and invincible.”
Comments