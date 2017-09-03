Lacey Fire District 3 and the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office helped a family early Friday night after their inflatable rafts popped and they were stung by bees.
Family makes it to shore after both rafts pop. The bees weren’t happy to see them

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

September 03, 2017 1:14 PM

Some family time spent on the Nisqually River in Washington state turned into a river rescue for Lacey Fire District 3 and the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office dive team, a battalion chief said Sunday.

A family was floating down the river in the area of Nisqually Pines Friday afternoon when one of their inflatable rafts popped, Battalion Chief Ryan Fox said. That led family members to pile onto the other raft, but it also popped, he said.

The family made its way to shore, and began to walk along the shoreline, when they were stung by bees after coming across a bees’ nest. The combination of events finally led them to call for help, Fox said.

By then, Lacey fire, and the dive team, responded to the scene early Friday evening.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

