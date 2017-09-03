SC town has a Confederate monument to slaves. Black descendants want it to stay.

More Videos 1:18 Cigarette thief swipes 36 cartons valued at $1,000 Pause 6:25 911 call: "I think I killed my ..." 4:28 Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column 0:27 Fire near Creekside Golf Cours 1:47 Rescue seeks justice in finding abuser of suspected ‘bait dog,’ Mitchell 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 1:00 Boy scout creates lasting memorial for veteran 1:35 See the cocktails & food at Turlock's The Grand Cru 8:09 Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns 0:21 Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Descendants of slave named on Fort Mill monument want monument saved A Confederate monument to "faithful slaves" in Fort Mill, S.C. Is unique in South Carolina and one of only three in America. Descendants of one of those slaves who endured bondage and is named on the monument want the monument to stay as America debates what role, if any, Confederate monuments have in present-day America. A Confederate monument to "faithful slaves" in Fort Mill, S.C. Is unique in South Carolina and one of only three in America. Descendants of one of those slaves who endured bondage and is named on the monument want the monument to stay as America debates what role, if any, Confederate monuments have in present-day America. adys@heraldonline.com

