These are some of the 67 pairs of shoes up for auction by authorities in Licking County, Ohio. Screen grab from govdeals.com.

Police take 67 pairs of shoes from drug dealer, will sell them to the highest bidder

The Associated Press

September 03, 2017 10:20 AM

NEWARK, Ohio

A central Ohio county is selling off an assortment of collectible sneakers seized from a convicted drug dealer.

The Columbus Dispatch reports there are 67 boxes of confiscated footwear up for sale by Licking County officials. Bids will be accepted through Sept. 15 on the website GovDeals.com. Proceeds will be used to fund drug investigations by the Licking County law enforcement task force that found the sneakers.

The name-brand shoes range in size from 10 to 12.

The 48-year-old Newark man who owned the sneakers received 11 years in prison last month after being convicted of possessing more than a half-pound of cocaine and 100 pills containing the deadly opioid fentanyl.

He’s currently held at a prison in Orient while officials determine where he’ll ultimately serve his sentence.

