National

September 2, 2017 5:10 PM

Parents gave a baby a 'homeopathic healing bracelet.’ It gave the baby lead poisoning

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that a nine-month-old child in Manchester, Connecticut had hazardous levels of lead in her blood thanks to a homeopathic “healing bracelet.”

The report, published Friday, found that the baby was anemic with blood lead level of 41 micrograms per deciliter (μg/dL). The CDC finds levels above 5 μg/dL to be “abnormal.”

“The parents reported that the child intermittently wore a handmade “homeopathic magnetic hematite healing bracelet” that they had purchased from an artisan at a local fair (Figure). The child wore the bracelet for teething related discomfort and was sometimes noted to chew on it,” the report read.

The bracelet also had small beads on it that tested positive for lead, according to the CDC and had no warning labels on it. Healthcare employees discovered the baby’s condition September 2016 after the baby showed the abnormal blood/lead levels.

Homeopathic medicine, according to Ars Technica, is a set of potentially dangerous alternative treatments -- the principle behind the treatments being the belief that “like cures like.”

The Food and Drug Administration has conducted multiple investigations into homeopathic teething tablets and materials for amounts of deadly nightshade, Ars Technica reported.

There has also been a dangerous toll associated with Hyland’s, a homeopathic company, after after hundreds of reports of sick babies and 10 infant deaths prompted the company to recall teething products.

According to the CDC common sources for lead in infants include paint in homes built before 1978, water pumped through leaded pipes, imported items including clay pots, certain candies, make -up and jewelry. Abnormal levels of lead can affect a child’s IQ and academic achievement.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Rescue seeks justice in finding abuser of suspected ‘bait dog,’ Mitchell 1:47

Rescue seeks justice in finding abuser of suspected ‘bait dog,’ Mitchell

Pause
Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:35

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns 8:09

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns

Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14 1:37

Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14

Sights and Sounds: Gregori 35, Merced 14 2:50

Sights and Sounds: Gregori 35, Merced 14

See the cocktails & food at Turlock's The Grand Cru 1:35

See the cocktails & food at Turlock's The Grand Cru

Game Highlights: Gregori 35, Merced 14 2:57

Game Highlights: Gregori 35, Merced 14

Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto 0:21

Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto

Peterson, Downey top 70 in a win over Patterson 1:33

Peterson, Downey top 70 in a win over Patterson

Poor people start over after condemned building boarded up 1:08

Poor people start over after condemned building boarded up

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View more video

National