National

September 2, 2017 12:12 PM

He stole $1,000 worth of cigarettes — and walked out right in front of the cashier, police say

Matias Ocner

mocner@miamiherald.com

The Lexington Police Department released a surveillance video that shows a man stealing a large box of cigarettes worth $1,000.

The suspect entered a Speedway gas station in Lexington, Kentucky, on Aug. 14, 2017.

Footage shows the man approaching the gas station’s counter, pushing his way past the store clerk and swiping a box with 36 cartons of cigarettes.

The clerk tries to stop the thief, but is unable to prevent him from walking out with the box.

Police are asking for help with any information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts and have asked those with information to call (859) 258-3600.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column 4:28

Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column

Pause
Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14 1:37

Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14

Poor people start over after condemned building boarded up 1:08

Poor people start over after condemned building boarded up

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:35

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns 8:09

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns

Sights and Sounds: Gregori 35, Merced 14 2:50

Sights and Sounds: Gregori 35, Merced 14

Game Highlights: Gregori 35, Merced 14 2:57

Game Highlights: Gregori 35, Merced 14

Peterson, Downey top 70 in a win over Patterson 1:33

Peterson, Downey top 70 in a win over Patterson

Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions 6:25

Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions

Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard 0:49

Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View more video

National