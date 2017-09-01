Two teens shot flames at a dog, burning its fur — then posted about it on Snapchat

Guilford County, North Carolina, deputies have charged two teenagers with animal cruelty after seeing a social media video of them burning a dog, according to published reports.
WFMY television station in Greensboro, N.C., reported the arrest Thursday. The station quoted Guilford County Sheriff’s Office officials as saying a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old girl were involved. One girl used a lighter and an aerosol can to shoot flames at the dog, while the other videotaped and posted the crime to the social media app Snapchat.
The Snapchat caption read: “she burnt the dog,” reports state. Someone posted the Snapchat video to Facebook, where it began to spread and was brought to the attention of local law enforcement.
“I feel so sorry for this young girl,” Facebook user Chris Hustings said after posting the video. “It’s possible she has a serious mental problem and she is so foolish of doing this. She may have to live in fear for the rest of her life now.”
Another Facebook user, Kenneth Ouellett, said he hopes the girls get a punishment “worthy of the crime.”
“I think shave their heads and make them work clean up in the local animal shelters for a month,” he said.
Animal Control went to the dog’s home on Aug. 27 to investigate, according to FOX8. The dog was treated for singed fur, the stations reported, and placed in the custody of a rescue organization. The dog isn’t available for adoption.
More information about the girls isn’t being released because they are juveniles.
Viewers called the sheriff's office, demanding charges be filed against the girls, FOX8 reported. The station reported going to one teen’s home to try to get her side of the story, but no one answered the door.
