'He raped my daughter': Mother allegedly lured teen into woods for revenge killing

A Florida woman is facing a murder charge after she allegedly lured a teenager into the woods and murdered him because she suspected the 18-year-old raped her daughter.
Connie Serbu allegedly lured Xavier Sierra, 18, into a wooded area in Naples, Florida last July – telling the teenager over text message that she needed his help building a bunk bed, according to a criminal complaint filed with the Collier County Clerk of Courts this week, reported the Naples Daily News.
But she had another motive: Serbu, a mother of two, was told by her daughter that Sierra raped her when she was just six-years-old, according to Independent.
Joined by her brother — John Vargas, 29, who was intellectually disabled — Serbu left her house to pick up Sierra with two guns, two stun guns, a potato to use as a silencer, an ice pick, plastic gloves and paper towels.
Sierra just finished a job interview at a spay-and-neuter clinic, and was waiting for Serbu to pick him up at a Winn-Dixie.
During the car ride, Vargas asked Sierra about the alleged rape, according to Independent. When they got to the woods, Sierra attempted to run away — but Serbu and Vargas chased him down.
Sierra and Vargas allegedly wrestled for a gun, according to police, and both suffered gunshot wounds and died.
Sierra was shot six times. Vargas, who court documents say was shot first, received a bullet in the abdomen, according to the Naples Daily News. The complaint does not say who shot him.
When police arrived to the scene, they found a blue four-door Hyundai parked near the end of a dirt road near a wooded area. There they found Serbu, who they took to the police station for more information.
According to the complaint, Serbu told investigators “it’s all my fault.”
“So I don’t care, he raped my daughter ... she told me everything that happened,” she said, according to the complaint.
The attack seems to have been planned for months, according to information from the complaint.
Serbu allegedly told her husband in May that “she was going to do something” — and that he would have to raise their children all alone, according to the Naples Daily News. She also allegedly told friends about her murderous plot; one friend allegedly urged Serbu to ditch the plan and go to the police instead.
Both guns were found on the scene — and Serbu’s hands tested positive for gunshot residue, according to the Naples Daily News.
Serbu was served an arrest warrant on Aug. 25, with a charge of second-degree murder. She was already in jail on suspicion of custodial interference for allegedly leaving Florida last October as she was being investigated as a witness in the homicide.
