He was mayor for a day. He banned straight people from his city, then got impeached

Elijah Daniel, a YouTube comedian, paid $100 to be the official “mayor” of Hell, Michigan Thursday. His first day in office, he declared he would "Make Hell gay again" and ban straight people from the town.
He didn’t keep his position long, according to MLive, after the community of 72 people impeached him within the span of a few hours. Daniel told The Huffington Post that he spent two days looking for a quick, easy place to hold a higher office until he came across Hell.
As of today, August 30th, 2017 I am the legal mayor of Hell, Michigan. This is real. I am the mayor of Hell. pic.twitter.com/J7fuaLnFKV— former mayor elijah (@elijahdaniel) August 30, 2017
Hell uses its “Mayor for a Day” as an attraction for tourists, according to the town’s website, which allows people willing to pay $100 to look over the city for 24 hours.
Daniel said he was inspired by President Donald Trump’s travel ban.
“My ban is a copy-and-paste of Trump’s Muslim ban, but with heterosexuals instead,” Daniel told The Huffington Post, adding that he took some creative freedoms.
He posted his “ban” on Twitter, and outlined some of his initiatives.
“I am establishing new vetting measures to keep radical heterosexuals out of our town,” Daniel wrote. The straights coming into our town, procreating, having more straight children to take away our rightfully gay jobs. We only want to admit those into our town who will support our town and love deeply our people.”
As acting mayor of Hell, Michigan I hearby ban all heterosexuals from entering our town. pic.twitter.com/uDuGWFATmS— former mayor elijah (@elijahdaniel) August 30, 2017
He said heterosexual would not be deported, but would have to pay an $84,000 “reproductive precautionary deposit” that they’d get back after a year of abstaining from “heterosexual activities.”
yes I am the first u.s mayor to ban heterosexuality but i hope my act of bravery will inspire fellow politicians to ban straights as well— former mayor elijah (@elijahdaniel) August 30, 2017
He said the fee could be avoided if residents participated in a “reparative therapy” program and “denounced their heterosexuality” to “ become gay like the rest of the town.”
If they refused to participate in the therapy, they would have to wear a scarlet “H” and meet in the town’s center to be “straight shamed.”
Make Hell Gay Again— former mayor elijah (@elijahdaniel) August 30, 2017
He told The Huffington Post that this was a prank of course, and that he enjoyed his time as mayor.
“It’s a great place to visit,” Daniel told The Huffington Post. “Donald Trump should go to Hell anytime.”
Being impeached was fun @realDonaldTrump, you should try it.— former mayor elijah (@elijahdaniel) August 30, 2017
