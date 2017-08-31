Two deaths, a house fire, 7 orphans -- all because of a girlfriend who may not exist

More Videos 1:30 A tumultuous year for Wells Fargo Pause 3:22 How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims 1:16 Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 6:25 Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions 0:36 Bus crash driver has first appearance in Merced Superior Court 1:01 Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver 0:21 Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto 1:37 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on the arrest of Scott Peterson 2:56 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland A body was recovered from Silver Lake in Highland IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO about six hours after a Glen Carbon IL mother of seven's SUV went into the lake nearby. An infant was rescued from the SUV and revived. The death was connected with a fatal fire at Cristy Campbell's home in Glen Carbon, police said. Neither the fire victim nor the body found in the lake had been identified Thursday afternoon. A body was recovered from Silver Lake in Highland IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO about six hours after a Glen Carbon IL mother of seven's SUV went into the lake nearby. An infant was rescued from the SUV and revived. The death was connected with a fatal fire at Cristy Campbell's home in Glen Carbon, police said. Neither the fire victim nor the body found in the lake had been identified Thursday afternoon. Curt Libbra clibbra@bnd.com

A body was recovered from Silver Lake in Highland IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO about six hours after a Glen Carbon IL mother of seven's SUV went into the lake nearby. An infant was rescued from the SUV and revived. The death was connected with a fatal fire at Cristy Campbell's home in Glen Carbon, police said. Neither the fire victim nor the body found in the lake had been identified Thursday afternoon. Curt Libbra clibbra@bnd.com