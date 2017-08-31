National

August 31, 2017 8:26 AM

Destined for hockey greatness? NHL player baptizes baby in Stanley Cup

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

It was unquestionably a religious experience—and not just for hockey fans.

During his one day with the Stanley Cup on Wednesday, Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Josh Archibald used the iconic trophy as a font to baptize his 20-day-old son during a ceremony near Brainerd, Minn., according to the Brainerd Dispatch.

After the baptism, the NHL player loaded the trophy onto a pontoon for a quick trip around Upper South Long Lake, where his parents have a cabin.

Archibald, a Brainerd native, played in the fourth game of the Stanley Cup Final against the Nashville Predators earlier this year—earning a day with the cup once his team prevailed in the series. Before the baptism, he brought the trophy to a gym in Brainerd, where 500 eager Minnesotans lined up to get a glimpse.

But Archibald isn’t the first person to get creative with the Stanley Cup—and he’s not even the first person this year.

Days earlier, Penguins player Nick Bonino used the trophy to whip up some spaghetti.

And another Penguins player, two-time cup-winner Phil Kessel, took the trophy out on the golf course, with the cup at the top brimming with hot dogs.

 

Hotdogs taste better out of The Cup! #twotime #statestreetbrats

A post shared by Phil Kessel (@phil_kessel_81_) on

The hot dogs were delicious revenge for Kessel, according to ESPN. After the Toronto Maple Leafs traded Kessel to the Penguins two years ago, he was mocked by a Toronto newspaper for allegedly making it a habit of eating a hot dog every day as a snack.

Let’s just hope Archibald rinsed it out before the baptism.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

More Videos

A tumultuous year for Wells Fargo 1:30

A tumultuous year for Wells Fargo

Pause
How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims 3:22

How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims

Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions 6:25

Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:35

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver 1:01

Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto 1:01

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto

Los Banos teacher found guilty of possessing child pornography 1:06

Los Banos teacher found guilty of possessing child pornography

Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard 0:49

Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard

Sacramento County sheriff's deputy killed in motel shooting 3:01

Sacramento County sheriff's deputy killed in motel shooting

Arden Arcade on lockdown after law enforcement officers shot 0:21

Arden Arcade on lockdown after law enforcement officers shot

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View more video

National

Nation & World Videos