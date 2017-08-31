The clinic thought a patient forgot their gym bag—but inside was a living newborn

When medical clinic staff noticed a blue canvas gym bag sitting outside in early morning hours Wednesday, they brought it in and set it on a lab collection box in the entryway, assuming it was accidentally left by a patient.
Had a staff member opened the bag in the morning when they found it, they would have discovered the truth: Inside the bag was a newborn baby—4.86 pounds, not full-term and its umbilical cord still attached, according to WGCL.
But that didn’t happen until hours and hours later, shortly after midnight, when cleaning staff realized what was in the bag.
The Chamblee, Ga. Family Medical Clinic staff quickly called police, who began caring for the little boy while calling for emergency medical responders.
“Based on the initial timeline of the incident, the medical staff considers the infant boy a miracle child,” the Chamblee Police Department wrote on Facebook.
Chamblee police are still working to figure out who left the baby in front of the clinic, according to WGCL. Despite going all day without food and water, the baby is doing well, according to Patch.
The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services was contacted by police and has taken custody of the baby, police said.
