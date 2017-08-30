Arguing over school supplies, 2 women pulled hair—another pulled a gun, video shows

It was the last notebook in the school supply section of Walmart—and a fight over who would get to buy it ended at gunpoint on Monday, according to the Detroit Free Press.
The disagreement took place at a Novi, Michigan, Walmart, after two pairs of women — a 46- and 32-year-old from Farmington Hills, and a 51-year-old mother and 20-year-old daughter from South Lyon — both reached for the same notebook.
It was the last one on the shelf, and neither pair was about to surrender it. That led to some pushing, Novi Police Department Det. Scott Baetens told the Free Press.
"They began to argue who was the rightful purchaser of that notebook," Baetens said.
Then pushing became hair pulling, as the two Farmington Hills women grabbed the 20-year-old’s hair and pushed her mother aside, according to Fox2Detroit.
That’s when the 50-year-old mother pulled out a gun and pointed it at the two women, demanding that they stop attacking her daughter, Baetens said. He added that the woman did have a valid Concealed Pistol License.
Police are working with prosecutors to determine if the gun was pulled in self-defense, according to Fox2Detroit. Regardless, he says, “it was a senseless act of violence all the way around.”
All of the women could face charges, police said, but the most obvious question remains unanswered.
“I’m unsure which group actually got the notebook,” Baetens told Fox2Detroit.
