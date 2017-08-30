A mom got pulled over for driving drunk — after her 11-year-old called the police

An Oregon woman faces drunken driving charges after her 11-year-old son called authorities from the back seat of her car, police say.
“An 11-year-old boy called in that he was concerned his mom was driving drunk and he was in the car with her,” Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Shannon Wilde told KATU 2 in Portland, Oregon. “He was able to tell us how much he saw her drinking and told us he thought she hit a curb.”
Nicole Norris, 30, of Beaverton, Oregon, just west of Portland, was arrested about 9 p.m. Saturday, reported The Oregonian. Her blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit at the time of her arrest, deputies said. She had earlier attended a Hillsboro Hops minor league baseball game with her son.
After the boy alerted 911, dispatchers used GPS signals from his phone and asked him to identify landmarks, such as restaurants, to help find the car, Wilde told KATU. Other drivers also had called 911 to report Norris for erratic driving.
Deputies pulled Norris over a short distance from her home and arrested her. Sheriff’s officers praised the boy for alerting authorities.
“He was a very brave courageous young man,” Wilde told KATU. “Sometimes doing the right thing is not easy, especially when you are 11. But he felt unsafe enough that he reached out for help and we are very glad that he did.”
Comments