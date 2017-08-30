‘Keith’ helped these women entrepreneurs get things done. Thing is, he doesn’t exist.

Two women starting their own e-commerce website and encountering trouble with developers and graphic designers say they used a time-tested strategy to move things along — they made up a fake male business partner.

Entrepreneurs and artists Penelope Gazin and Kate Dwyer, based in Los Angeles, founded Witchsy, a marketplace for offbeat and alternative art and crafts, a little over a year ago, according to Fast Company.

While first creating the site, Gazin and Dwyer said they encountered casual sexism while working with web developers and designers, according to Quartz. One developer, they say, deleted all the code he had worked on with them after Gazin turned him down for a date.

Others they never met in person, but had trouble getting replies from in a timely manner, according to Quartz. When the developers did reply, they often came off as condescending and rude.

“They’d say things like ‘Listen, girls…,’” Dwyer told Quartz.

So Dwyer and Gazin invented a coworker — the appropriately named Keith Mann.

Using Mann’s name, Dwyer and Gazin continued to email collaborators with whom they had had trouble. The difference, they told Fast Company, was stark.

“It was like night and day,” Dwyer told Fast Company. “It would take me days to get a response, but Keith could not only get a response and a status update, but also be asked if he wanted anything else or if there was anything else that Keith needed help with.”

According to Quartz, Dwyer and Gazin said they gave Keith a back story they thought would fit in with the culture of many tech start-ups. Keith played football in college, was happily married and wanted to have kids.

“He was just a really good guy,” Gazin told Quartz. “He doesn’t really understand Kate and I, but he’s been happy to help us with our project before we find husbands.”

Keith Mann never evolved into a real-world character, avoiding conference calls with the site’s partners. Eventually, Gazin and Dwyer decided to have Keith leave the company in order to spend time with his new baby, per Quartz.

Please follow my boss @KeithMannJr on twitter. He doesn't update that much because he keeps forgetting his password (it's ILOVEFOOTBALL) — Penelope Gazin (@PenelopeGazin) August 29, 2017

Issues of sexism in the tech and start-up worlds have been documented before. Fortune reports that venture capitalists give deals to companies founded by women or even co-founded by women and men at a fifth of the rate they give them to all-male companies.

Meanwhile, Silicon Valley companies like Uber and Google have faced very public backlash in the past few months over the sexist attitudes of their employees, but some tech experts have pushed back, per CNBC.