Animal lover’s funeral procession stops at a shelter so he can do one more good deed

More Videos 1:50 Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey Pause 2:10 Watch Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters 0:53 Pedestrian suffers injuries after being struck by vehicle in Modesto 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:21 Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto 0:42 Scene at shooting in Empire 3:27 Oakdale-Sonora: Sights and sounds from opening night 0:26 Yosemite is gorgeous right now — just look at this rainbow over Vernal Fall 0:26 Memorial for fallen Modesto Police Department sergeant 1:37 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on the arrest of Scott Peterson Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Deceased animal lover's funeral procession stops at shelter Dozens of Larry Hulsey's friends donated to the Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare Shelter in his memory Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The U.S. Army veteran's funeral procession dropped off the donations. Dozens of Larry Hulsey's friends donated to the Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare Shelter in his memory Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The U.S. Army veteran's funeral procession dropped off the donations. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Dozens of Larry Hulsey's friends donated to the Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare Shelter in his memory Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The U.S. Army veteran's funeral procession dropped off the donations. Liz Fabian The Telegraph