Caught with his head between concrete and a truck tire, he passed out as his son watched

A 14-year-old boy is credited with saving his father’s life after the man’s head became pinned between a truck tire and concrete.
Bob Staub took his son Nick and his two friends to Tunica Lake — located in Mississippi and Arkansas — to fish on Saturday; he was backing the truck down a boat ramp when his truck got stuck in park, according to WREG.
So Staub went underneath the truck, forcing it into neutral.
That’s when things became dangerous.
“My dad has done it before, he went under the car and he got the car in neutral; that made it roll back because it was a slope,” Nick Staub told WREG.
Before he knew it, Bob Staub found his truck’s tire forcing his head into the rough concrete below.
For about 45 seconds, the weight of the truck kept Bob Staub immobile. He passed out for ten seconds, according to WMC5.
Nick and his two friends — all three freshman at Houston High School — leapt into action, quickly pushing the truck off Bob.
“It was really scary,” said Nick Staub, who called 911 after moving the vehicle. “We pushed the car about 5 inches up the ramp, and he woke back up and he was able to slip out.”
Bob Staub, who tearfully spoke of the incident in a televised interview with WREG, gushed about the heroic actions of the three teenage boys.
“The kids were shaking, I mean when we got done they were shaking,” he said, “but they did an outstanding job.”
Doctors conducted a CAT scan and X-rays on Bob Staub, but found little more than a few bruises, according to WREG.
For the lucky father, he considers it a miracle.
“They’re great, they made a miracle happen,” he said to WREG. “I’m telling you, I shouldn’t be here today.”
