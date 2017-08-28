Rising waters in Houston mean rising gas prices everywhere

More Videos 2:50 HOA tells Olathe couple they can no longer park in their driveway Pause 0:26 Yosemite is gorgeous right now — just look at this rainbow over Vernal Fall 2:03 Painters rock Modesto 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 2:10 Watch Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters 0:36 Roller coaster heat hits Northern California 0:21 Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto 3:27 Oakdale-Sonora: Sights and sounds from opening night 0:42 Scene at shooting in Empire 2:08 Oakdale-Sonora: Highlights from big Mustangs victory Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass Tropical Storm Harvey flooded Aransas Pass, Texas, and left destruction in its wake, as seen in this August 27 drone footage released by the city’s police department. Electricity would still be down for an estimated three to four weeks, according to a post by the Aransas Pass Police Department, and the only water tower in town was destroyed. Tropical Storm Harvey flooded Aransas Pass, Texas, and left destruction in its wake, as seen in this August 27 drone footage released by the city’s police department. Electricity would still be down for an estimated three to four weeks, according to a post by the Aransas Pass Police Department, and the only water tower in town was destroyed. Facebook/Aransas Pass Police Department via Storyful

