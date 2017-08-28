Rising waters in Houston mean rising gas prices everywhere

Harvey is drowning Houston. But, it’s the rest of the nation that should have filled gas tanks before the storm.
And, now, as soon as possible after the storm.
Last week’s 6-cent Florida-wide jump in single gallon of regular average price could be the low hurdle to the coming gas price high jump amid the misery of Harvey. Sunday, as the Houston Chronicle reported, ExxonMobil shut down its Baytown refinery, the second largest refinery in the nation.
“Hurricane Harvey hit a major supply line for gasoline in Florida and along the eastern seaboard,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “Multiple refineries and drilling rigs had to be evacuated ahead of the storm, and the Houston Ship Channel was closed. There remains a lot of uncertainty in the market. Uncertainty of the extent of the damages, and how long before operations are fully restored. Motorists should expect higher prices this week. It's still early know how much prices will rise, but a minimum of 10-30 cents would not be a surprise.”
GasBuddy, a monitoring service that put Miami’s average price at $2.32 late Sunday night and at $2.34 by 9:30 a.m. Monday, concurred.
“Gas prices are up in many places and motorists should be gearing up for more in the coming weeks, thanks to Hurricane Harvey inundating significant refineries along the Texas coastline, leading to closures and tilting the delicate balance of supply and demand,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.
“Prices will likely rise nearly country wide heading into Labor Day, from rural towns in the Rockies to major cities in the Midwest and West Coast- nearly everyone will feel a bit of a pinch at the pump from Harvey,” he said. “The impact could linger for several weeks or longer, depending on how long it takes Texas refiners to return to normal operations. In addition, the situation could worsen should more shutdowns or outages happen in the coming week as Harvey continues to drop feet of rain on already flooded Texas.”
As prices rise, your mobile phone can help you save money at the pump. Here are some details on some free gas-finder apps for iPhones and Android devices. As with anything you do on a mobile phone while driving, you should use these safely, and not while moving in traffic.
GasBuddy
It’s perhaps the most-used app for finding the cheapest gasoline. GasBuddy uses crowdsourcing – users report price data they see, which helps other users.
On launch, GasBuddy will tell you the average reported price for your area, the lowest reported price and the recent trend – handy for making comparisons. Stations are listed or plotted on a map; you can get directions and phone numbers and also rate the stations. Like many of these apps, GasBuddy also tells you how long ago the price was reported. Users earn points and are entered in a daily drawing for $100 in gasoline when they report a price.
Gas Guru
Gas Guru (for Android and iPhone) has the advantage of a very simple interface, which is important if you’re consulting it quickly at a stoplight. Like most gas-finder apps, it gives you either a list of best prices nearby, or plots them on a map, whichever you prefer. There’s a “best nearby” button that will simply give you the best price it can find in your area. The prices are color-coded, which makes them easy to sort – yellow for good, green for best (and gray for not so great).
You can get directions to any station on either Google Maps or Apple Maps. And as with most of these apps, you can see prices near your current location, or choose a location if you want to check prices at your destination.
MapQuest Gas Prices
The days when “mapquest” was a verb are pretty much gone, but MapQuest’s fuel-finder app is still a good one. It also lists the best nearby prices or plots them on a map, lets you sort the display by price or by distance and can search any location.
The MapQuest app has some other nice features. Like Gas Guru, it lets you search specifically for different types of fuel, but it also includes E85 and diesel, which is handy if you use something other than standard gasoline. It offers directions (yes, on MapQuest), and lets you build a list of favorite stations that you can check quickly in the future.
Fuelzee
Fuelzee is similar to GasBuddy; there are daily contests, and you earn points toward rewards by reporting prices (and leaving comments). Those rewards, which include discounts on fuel, are mostly the standard retailer come-ons, but they’re still nice to have available.
You also can track your gasoline usage on Fuelzee (a fine feature for people who want to claim a tax deduction), and you can get notifications of special deals nearby, which is either useful or annoying (and if it’s the latter, you can turn them off).
Cheap Gas!
Cheap Gas! (for Android) is similar in the important ways to the others, and simple to use, with data reported by users.
One distinctive function is the “cyborg” tool, which allows you to hold up your phone and see gas prices in the direction you’re looking. (A sort of augmented-reality function, but more commercially mundane.) If you want to use this function, please let a passenger do it for you.
Waze
You may be using Waze already for navigation and crowdsourced traffic information. Its motto is “Outsmarting Traffic, Together.” It’s great for avoiding tie-ups, getting estimated travel times and finding out from other drivers where the troopers are hiding.
But it also gives you gas price information, if you’re willing to work a little to find it – the process is not intuitive. Its data also tend to be a little old – many stations’ prices are from four days ago or more. If you have Waze already, you can use the gas finder function by tapping the search button and figuring it out from there, but Waze is better for navigating traffic.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Information from the News & Observer was included in this report.
