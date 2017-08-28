This deacon’s relative has cancer. The HOA says he can’t park his car in the driveway.

More Videos 2:10 Watch Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters Pause 0:53 Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 2:10 Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters 1:47 Video shows neglected animals seized from vet's home 2:32 Betsy Winkler's husband is in long-term care. That's changed her life - and her budget. 2:03 Painters rock Modesto 0:31 As Harvey floods Houston, a man dives for a fish in his house 0:21 Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto 1:02 How big are the burgers at Bob's Giant Burgers? 0:42 Scene at shooting in Empire Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

HOA tells Olathe couple they can no longer park in their driveway Stuart and Marsha Holland have been living in their Olathe house with Marsha's parents for five years after her dad was diagnosed with cancer and moved to Kansas City from Florida. However, recently the Avignon Villa Homes Community Association has decided to no longer allow the Hollands to park a car in their driveway overnight because the board says it has a responsibility to maintain “the integrity of the neighborhood.” Stuart and Marsha Holland have been living in their Olathe house with Marsha's parents for five years after her dad was diagnosed with cancer and moved to Kansas City from Florida. However, recently the Avignon Villa Homes Community Association has decided to no longer allow the Hollands to park a car in their driveway overnight because the board says it has a responsibility to maintain “the integrity of the neighborhood.” Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star

Stuart and Marsha Holland have been living in their Olathe house with Marsha's parents for five years after her dad was diagnosed with cancer and moved to Kansas City from Florida. However, recently the Avignon Villa Homes Community Association has decided to no longer allow the Hollands to park a car in their driveway overnight because the board says it has a responsibility to maintain “the integrity of the neighborhood.” Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star