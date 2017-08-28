Want to help Harvey victims? Here’s how to avoid bogus charities

More Videos 2:10 Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters Pause 2:29 FEMA: 'We need the whole community' to help after Harvey 2:15 Woman hunts for gold, finds a diamond 2:32 Betsy Winkler's husband is in long-term care. That's changed her life - and her budget. 1:59 Transgender children often know they are different 'at a really young' age, psychiatrist says 2:10 Watch Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters 2:03 Painters rock Modesto 0:31 As Harvey floods Houston, a man dives for a fish in his house 0:42 Scene at shooting in Empire 0:21 Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston airlifted victims of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey to safety on Sunday, August 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. People and their pets were hoisted up to a helicopter. U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston airlifted victims of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey to safety on Sunday, August 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. People and their pets were hoisted up to a helicopter. US Coast Guard

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston airlifted victims of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey to safety on Sunday, August 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. People and their pets were hoisted up to a helicopter. US Coast Guard