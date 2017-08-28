This hawk took refuge from Harvey in his cab. It wouldn't leave — so he took it home

More Videos 2:15 Woman hunts for gold, finds a diamond Pause 2:32 Betsy Winkler's husband is in long-term care. That's changed her life - and her budget. 2:10 Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters 1:59 Transgender children often know they are different 'at a really young' age, psychiatrist says 2:29 FEMA: 'We need the whole community' to help after Harvey 2:10 Watch Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters 2:03 Painters rock Modesto 0:31 As Harvey floods Houston, a man dives for a fish in his house 1:02 How big are the burgers at Bob's Giant Burgers? 0:42 Scene at shooting in Empire Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue Harvey the Hurricane Hawk was rescued on Saturday, Aug. 26 by a taxi cab driver and is now being cared for by TWRC Wildlife Center’s Rehabilitation Coordinator. He is being treated for an injury that prevents him from flying. The center is asking for donations to care for Harvey and other animals after the storm at http://www.twrcwildlifecenter.org/donate/ Harvey the Hurricane Hawk was rescued on Saturday, Aug. 26 by a taxi cab driver and is now being cared for by TWRC Wildlife Center’s Rehabilitation Coordinator. He is being treated for an injury that prevents him from flying. The center is asking for donations to care for Harvey and other animals after the storm at http://www.twrcwildlifecenter.org/donate/ TWRC Wildlife Center

