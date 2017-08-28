This hawk took refuge from Harvey in his cab. It wouldn't leave — so he took it home

As Hurricane Harvey barreled toward Houston, Texas, on Friday, one cab driver found himself with an unlikely passenger — a hawk, visibly frightened, staring back at him with wide-open eyes.
William Bruso, a cab driver, was stocking up on supplies Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Harvey, according to Fox News.
But when he returned to his car, the stunned 45-year-old found that a hawk had flown through an open window and was cowering in his passenger seat, according to the New York Post.
Bruso attempted to get the bird out of his car, but had no luck — it refused to fly away.
That’s when Bruso started documenting the bird through a series of 10 videos uploaded to YouTube.
“He just kind of doesn’t want to leave,” Bruso said in one of the videos, which shows the startled hawk’s piercing eye contact. “He looks like he’s scared; he doesn’t know what’s going on. Maybe the air pressure because of the hurricane, but, he just kind of hopped on in and doesn’t want to leave. Not sure what to make of it.”
Bruso quickly took a liking to the bird, naming him “Sgt. Harvey the Hurricane Hawk” and offering him raw chicken hearts and a bowl of water.
One video shows Bruso gripping the hawk with a pair of gloves on his hands, while another shows the winged friend chilling out next to a jar of moonshine in what appears to be Bruso’s house.
“He went ahead and took up sanctuary in my taxi yesterday, did a lot of running around,” Bruso said in his eighth hawk update video. “And now he’s just kind of here freeloading with us. We’re having a hurricane party.”
After one night, Sgt. Harvey was picked up by a worker with the Texas Wildlife Rehab Coalition Saturday, according to the Huffington Post.
A spokeswoman with the TWRC confirmed in an email to the Huffington Post Sunday that the hawk is “safe with a licensed rehabilitator.”
A video from the coalition shows the hawk safely in a cage, with a woman behind the camera saying that Sgt. Harvey “has an injury that is preventing him from flying, so would not have survived the storm if he was not picked up.”
An X-ray to determine what exactly is wrong with the bird can’t be conducted until road flooding in the area begins to let up, according to the woman in the video.
For Bruso, his run-in with the frightened hawk was “a magical experience.”
“It was a very cool experience,” Bruso told The Post on Sunday. “I felt very honored that [the hawk] chose to hunker down with me — and was so well-behaved, better behaved than my cousins who come here and wreak havoc.”
