Man at resort charges $2,200 to his room over 3 days – but he didn’t have a room, police say

A man told Beaufort County, South Carolina, Sheriff’s Office deputies that after a drug binge including hallucinogens he didn’t quite feel himself and that is when he decided to sneak into the Sonesta Resort, according to a police report.
The Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Sonesta Resort staff on Thursday, according to the report. It states staff said the man had stayed at the hotel for three days and had $2,180 bill from room service and spa treatments. The staff member said the man didn’t check in but instead sneaked into the room when the previous guest checked out.
Staff at first didn’t question the man’s ability to order services because he was ordering the services from the room phone, the report states. He also said at first that he was with the people who stayed there previously.
The report states that staff had found the man had committed similar crimes in Florida.
The man admitted to police that he had entered the room after another guest checked out and he knew he could make charges that he wouldn’t have to pay for, the report states. It also says the man told police he had done this before and at several other hotels on Hilton Head Island. He didn’t say which hotels, the report states.
The report also says the man handed deputies a brown bag and claimed it was hallucinogenic mushrooms, at which time he also told police he had recently consumed some. It also states the man said he had just returned from Atlanta where he had attended a huge party where he consumed ecstasy, bath salts, meth and mushrooms.
He told police he didn’t feel right after attending the party, the report states.
Deputies found hotel cards for The Omni Hotel along with other unknown hotels when searching the man’s belongings, the report states.
The man was arrested for defrauding an innkeeper.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
