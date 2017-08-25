This obscure book just became a New York Times bestseller, but it’s a scam, authors say

The little-known book “Handbook for Mortals,” by first-time author Lani Sarem, shot to the top of The New York Times bestseller list this week—even though few had heard of it, and many bookstores hadn’t stocked it.
Described by the Times as the story of “a young woman with supernatural powers” who “joins a Las Vegas Magic show and gets caught in a love triangle,” the book would have needed to sell 5,000 copies in its first week to break onto the list, according to Entertainment Weekly.
Young adult authors and book fanatics online were instantly suspicious—and after getting in contact with a string of Barnes & Noble stores and lambasting the New York Times ranking system online, they say they have unearthed an elaborate scheme to inflate book sales. And they successfully pressured the Times to pull "Handbook for Mortals" from the bestseller list, according to Vulture.
Young adult writer and publisher Phil Stamper helped spur the grassroots investigation by calling attention to the unusual circumstances on Twitter.
This is what I'm referencing. A book that's out of stock on Amazon and is not currently in any physical B&N in the tri-state area. pic.twitter.com/HV9l0neRgG— Phil Stamper (@stampepk) August 24, 2017
And then it got weirder.
Book fanatics figured out that the author is the cousin of former NSYNC singer J.C. Chasez—and noticed that he tweeted praise for the book earlier this month.
I can't believe my cousin @RockanRollGypsy wrote a book. Couldn't be more excited to share Handbook For Mortals is out today in book stores. pic.twitter.com/ZX98BMaomw— JC Chasez (@JCChasez) August 16, 2017
They also discovered that a movie version of the book already appears to be in the works, according to Entertainment Weekly. Its page claims “American Pie” actor Ian Nicholas will star in the screen adaptation.
The mystery started to come together for Stamper and other young adult book fans when people claiming to be Barnes & Noble booksellers reached out to explain how someone could have artificially inflated book sales.
One bookseller told Stamper anonymously that their store received a call asking if they reported their sales to The New York Times bestseller list. When the booksellers said yes, the caller placed a bulk order for the books, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Stamper thinks the publisher placed orders to select stores to game the Times’ ranking system to falsely inflate the books sales—in part to promote the movie as based on the “New York Times bestseller.” And he thinks those bulk orders are the reason a book few had heard of climbed to No. 1.
Sarem took issue with Stamper's accusations in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter.
“The last book that caused a lot of controversy was ‘Fifty Shades of Grey,’ ” Sarem said. “And it was caused by the book community because it was nothing like what they’ve put out. Whether you like the book or hate it, you have to acknowledge it outsold everything.”
