Lightning bolt rips every stitch of clothing off of a mountain hiker

CHP flies to rocky Tahoe area to rescue hiker struck by lightning A hiker traveling from Donner Summit to Squaw Valley was struck by lightning on Wednesday. While there was no signs of a thunderstorm, California Highway Patrol says it is imperative to check the weather forecast prior to hiking in the mountains. If lightning is expected, stay off the granite boulders and peaks as shown in this video, CHP warns, because you have a high probability of being struck by lightning. A hiker traveling from Donner Summit to Squaw Valley was struck by lightning on Wednesday. While there was no signs of a thunderstorm, California Highway Patrol says it is imperative to check the weather forecast prior to hiking in the mountains. If lightning is expected, stay off the granite boulders and peaks as shown in this video, CHP warns, because you have a high probability of being struck by lightning. CHP Valley Air Operations

