A 14-year-old took the family car. He was carjacked while picking up friends.

A juvenile carjacked a 14-year-old who had taken his parents’ car from the Hamburg area, according to media reports.

The teen took his parents’ car early Wednesday from their home on Old Rosebud Road off Sir Barton Road in the Hamburg area, according to WKYT.

He went to pick up friends in the Graftons Mill Lane area off Liberty Road, and while he was there, police said, someone pulled a gun on him and stole the car.

When an officer spotted the car and pulled it over on Russell Cave Road at New Circle Road, four juveniles ran from the vehicle, police told WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

Three juveniles were detained, and police are looking for the other, WKYT reported. One of them was charged with receiving stolen property.

