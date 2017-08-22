A cop came upon a burning car with 2 people inside. So he took out his gun and fired

When he saw two people trapped inside a burning car, an off-duty deputy shot out a window to help them escape.
A 64-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife noticed smoke coming from their vehicle driving down Moccasin Wallow Road just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday. They pulled the vehicle over but when they tried to get out, the electronic windows and door locks would not work, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The couple was trapped inside the burning vehicle.
Off-duty deputy Willie Finklea was on his motorcycle nearby and stopped to help the couple while his wife called for help, according to the sheriff’s office.
Finklea fired one shot from his personal firearm through the left rear window to get into the vehicle and climbed inside. He was able to open a rear passenger door and pull the woman to safety, according to the release.
The male driver of the vehicle was able to crawl to the passenger side and open a front door to get out on his own, according to the release.
No one was seriously injured in the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.
