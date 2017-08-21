More Videos

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Pause
Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto 0:58

Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns 10:00

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns

See Tahoe City bears on late night prowl run from the cops 0:44

See Tahoe City bears on late night prowl run from the cops

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Modesto hospital CEO describes how helped save man's life on United Airlines flight 2:28

Modesto hospital CEO describes how helped save man's life on United Airlines flight

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

Patterson coach believes team can ‘shock the world’ 0:28

Patterson coach believes team can ‘shock the world’

  • Get ready for today's solar eclipse with this eclipse trivia quiz

    Can you answer these questions that school-aged children had to answer about the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21?

Can you answer these questions that school-aged children had to answer about the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21? Delayna Earley / The Island Packet
Can you answer these questions that school-aged children had to answer about the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21? Delayna Earley / The Island Packet

National

Will this eclipse hype ever end? Yes – in 500 million years or so

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

August 21, 2017 08:15 AM

UPDATED August 21, 2017 12:03 PM

Wondering when the hoopla around the total solar eclipse will end?

Today’s eclipse hype will wrap up by this afternoon, but the U.S. will experience another total solar eclipse in 2024, with more partial and total eclipses coming throughout the rest of the 21st century and beyond.

In fact, you’ll have to wait at least 500 million years for total solar eclipses to stop being a thing for whoever’s still on Earth at the time.

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson tells Mashable that tidal forces push the moon about 1.5 inches farther from the Earth each year. In time – a really long time, anywhere from 500 million to 1 billion years – the moon will be far enough away from Earth that it no longer fully covers the sun during a solar eclipse.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

(Solar eclipses occur when the moon’s orbit brings it in front of the sun.)

Earth will still experience partial eclipses, but total eclipses of the sun will be a relic of the distant past.

In a 2015 “Ask an Astronomer” post on Cornell University’s website, an astronomer says the moon will stop moving away from the Earth in a mere 15 billion years. At that point, the Earth’s rate of rotation, the moon’s rate of rotation and the moon’s orbital period will all be in synch at about 55 days each. The moon will be around 1.6 times farther away from the Earth than it is now.

Related stories from Modesto Bee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Pause
Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto 0:58

Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns 10:00

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns

See Tahoe City bears on late night prowl run from the cops 0:44

See Tahoe City bears on late night prowl run from the cops

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Modesto hospital CEO describes how helped save man's life on United Airlines flight 2:28

Modesto hospital CEO describes how helped save man's life on United Airlines flight

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

Patterson coach believes team can ‘shock the world’ 0:28

Patterson coach believes team can ‘shock the world’

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video