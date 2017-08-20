Trump twice urges America to ‘heel,’ and a dictionary even joins the Twitter fray

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:15 Woman hunts for gold, finds a diamond Pause 0:56 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha shares her thoughts about the jurors 1:52 Hilmar resident is naked – but not afraid – on the Discovery Channel show 2:56 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci 2:22 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses movies, abusive relationships 3:08 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses Amber Frey, lethal injection 3:40 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas says she knew Laci 'wasn't coming back' 0:42 By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 2:04 MJC to host eclipse viewing 1:06 How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA. The White House

During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA. The White House