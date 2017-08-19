Civil rights activist and comedian Dick Gregory is dead at 84

Dick Gregory, an American civil rights activist, writer and comedian is dead at the age of 84, according to his family.
“It is with enormous sadness that the Gregory family confirms that their father, comedic legend and civil rights activist Mr. Dick Gregory departed this earth tonight in Washington, DC. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and love and respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time. More details will be released over the next few days,” Christian Gregory wrote on a Facebook post Saturday evening.
Specific details about the cause of his death have not yet been revealed. Gregory was taken to the hospital earlier this month for health complications, according to his son, Christian Gregory.
“My father, Dick Gregory remains hospitalized with a serious but stable medical condition. His prognosis is excellent and he should be released within the next few days,” Christian Gregory wrote on Facebook Aug. 17.
Gregory is most known for his comedy and his Civil Rights activism. Celebrities, activists, and journalists paid their respects to Gregory on Twitter.
He taught us how to laugh. He taught us how to fight.He taught us how to live.Dick Gregory was committed to justice.I miss him already. #RIP pic.twitter.com/3CfpM2O17D— Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) August 20, 2017
He provoked us to think and to change. And he made us laugh, too. Rest, our dear elder, #DickGregory. pic.twitter.com/LxSgYMhI8K— The King Center (@TheKingCenter) August 20, 2017
Dick Gregory lived an amazing, revolutionary life. A groundbreaker in comedy and a voice for justice. RIP— John Legend (@johnlegend) August 20, 2017
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
