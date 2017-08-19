Wreck of USS Indianapolis, lost for 72 years, found by civilian expedition

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:15 Woman hunts for gold, finds a diamond Pause 1:41 ‘I am not resigning,’ Missouri Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal says, defying calls after Trump assassination post 1:52 Hilmar resident is naked – but not afraid – on the Discovery Channel show 0:46 Authorities clean up scene of four-car pileup in Ceres 0:56 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha shares her thoughts about the jurors 3:40 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas says she knew Laci 'wasn't coming back' 3:08 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses Amber Frey, lethal injection 2:56 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci 2:22 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses movies, abusive relationships 2:04 MJC to host eclipse viewing Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Coxswain Louis Harold Erwin, a World War II Navy veteran, spent four days and five nights at sea after the USS Indianapolis sank. Here, he discusses what it was like to slowly lose his shipmates to madness, drowning and sharks.

