‘I am not resigning,’ lawmaker says, defying calls after Trump assassination post

Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal was adamant Friday that she isn't resigning over a Facebook post calling for President Donald Trump's assassination. Chappelle-Nadal, a University City Democrat, has faced calls by Missouri's top Democrats and Republicans demanding she resign from the legislature over a comment she posted on her personal Facebook Thursday: "I hope Trump is assassinated." (Photos in this video are from the Associated Press) Monty Davis The Kansas City Star

