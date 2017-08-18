They were looking for bottles, but found half a body in a shopping cart instead, police say

Police have arrested a man allegedly connected to a dead woman's body discovered in a shopping cart in the Bronx, New York, according to PIX11.
Darryl Orr, 57, was arrested Thursday and charged with concealment of a human corpse, criminal possession of controlled substances, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and criminal sale of controlled substances, police said, according to PIX11
The body, discovered Wednesday night, was initially reported to be a man’s. By Thursday, PIX11 reported that the body belonged to an unidentified 27-year-old woman, possibly from Massachusetts.
The remains were found in a box covered by a garbage bag inside a shopping cart, according to WABC.
Manuel Baker told WABC he and his friend were looking for something to sell when he stumbled on the remains.
"I said, 'You playing, you playing, stop it, man,'" Baker said. "So I go to the bag, and I see the ear myself."
PIX11 reported that police described the remains as just a torso and a head. It was later described as “chest on up.”
Terry Frazier, who also collects bottles in the area, told PIX11 he passed over the cart a few times, but decided not to go through it.
“I realized it wasn’t bottles. … I didn’t smell anything. If there’s an odor you think, well, this is the Bronx,” Frazier said.
Frazier told the TV station that he has a particular method for searching for bottles and doesn’t plan to stop collecting.
“You touch the top, if you a hear ‘clink, clink, clink’ you know it’s cans or bottles. And I felt something mushy like wet carpet, so I was like you don’t want to dig deep. And it was covered so you couldn’t see what it was,” Frazier said.
