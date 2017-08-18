A father and son were first responders on 9/11. They both died of cancer months apart

When the North and South towers of the World Trade Center crashed down on September 11, 2001, Robert and Raymond Alexander rushed to the scene.
Robert, a police officer, and his father Raymond, a firefighter, were first responders, spending several weeks looking through rubble for survivors at Ground Zero, according to the New York Daily News.
And now both men have died, just months apart, from cancer, according to CNN, making them the first father-son duo to die from illnesses believed to be related to 9/11.
Raymond, a third-generation firefighter who joined the New York Fire Department in 1963, died last November at the age of 76. Between 2003 and 2016, he was diagnosed with seven different cancers.
And Robert, 43, died Monday from brain cancer, according to Newsday.
Robert was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor around two years ago, his mother Ginger Alexander told CNN.
It was tough news for his family — and especially his father.
"We were totally devastated, my husband and I,” she said. “He and Robert were particularly close, because they had so much in common.”
Ginger told CNN that one of her most cherished memories with her son came just a few months before he passed away.
"We spent three weeks in Germany visiting family, and I'm so grateful I had that time with him," she said. "He was starting to stumble a bit while we were there, and when we got home, it started his downhill slide."
Robert and Raymond are just two of many 9/11 first responders who have been diagnosed with cancer.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention established a World Trade Center Health Program to monitor the health of and provide treatment for first responders, workers and volunteers who were on the scene during 9/11.
The CDC told CNN in an emailed statement that 7,139 of the people enrolled in the program were diagnosed with cancer as of June 30. Over 6,000 of those people are first responders.
There is evidence that some cancers may be worsened or brought on by exposure to debris at 9/11, according to the World Trade Center Health Program.
As conversation continues on how to best treat those first responders struggling with cancer, Ginger reflected on the life her son Robert led.
Robert “was a wonderful baby, a terrific teenager and just a humble human being as an adult,” she said. “He worked behind the scenes all the time. He was there all the time for everybody.”
