Stress eating after Charlottesville? Tina Fey has a suggestion — ‘sheet-caking’

Many people are on edge following the chaos between white supremacists and anti-racist protestors in Charlottesville, Virginia, but Tina Fey has a way to cope: sheet-caking.

Fey, a graduate of the University of Virginia, appeared last night on an episode of Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update: Summer Edition.” The former SNL cast member quickly grabbed the attention of the internet with her unique method of dealing with emboldened white nationalists.

First, she said, you need to buy a sheet cake with an American flag on it from a local bakery, preferably owned by someone who is Jewish or black.

Then Fey, devouring a cake sitting before her, went into a half-joking diatribe that went viral on Twitter.

“The next time when you see a bunch of white boys in polo shirts screaming about taking our country back,” Fey said, her mouth stuffed, “and you wanna scream, ‘It’s not our country, we stole it from the Native Americans, and when they have a peaceful protest at Standing Rock, we shoot at them with rubber bullets, but we let you chinless turds march throughout the streets with semiautomatic weapons.’

“When you want to yell that, don’t yell that at the Klan, [Weekend Update co-anchor] Colin [Jost],” Fey added, as she growled and funneled more cake into her mouth.

“Yell it at the cake.”

With that, “sheet-caking” was born.

And the internet loved it — mostly.

Check out the Storify below for reactions.