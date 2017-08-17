The Robert E. Lee Auditorium at Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines, NC.
The Robert E. Lee Auditorium at Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines, NC. PINECREST HIGH SCHOOL
The Robert E. Lee Auditorium at Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines, NC. PINECREST HIGH SCHOOL

National

This school won’t rename Robert E. Lee Auditorium, but not for the reason you’d think

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

August 17, 2017 3:36 PM

A school district in North Carolina responded publicly Thursday after several people questioned the naming of Robert E. Lee Auditorium at Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

In a Facebook post, the school district explained that the auditorium is not directly named for the Confederate general, but for the district’s superintendent from 1959 to 1985. Superintendent Lee, who oversaw consolidation of local schools that became Pinecrest High in the 1960s, “is highly regarded for his work during integration,” the school system wrote.

The post also pointed out that Lee was recognized as a North Carolina Superintendent of the Year.

The announcement comes after Charlottesville, Virginia, protests turned violent over the weekend, leading to the death of one woman and injuring several others as a vehicle rammed into a crowd.

Since then, people have questioned and even damaged Confederate war monuments across the state.

The district’s Facebook post drew mixed reactions.

Some people expressed disappointment that others had reached out to the school system about the name.

Others had no issue with people wanting to know the origin of the label in the auditorium.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video