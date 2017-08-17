Creative Commons
He was fishing. Then a drunk woman bit his line and swam away with the lure, police say

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

August 17, 2017 11:52 AM

UPDATED August 17, 2017 01:07 PM

When one man cast his fishing rod into waters at St. Augustine, Florida, he didn’t expect a bite from something so big.

Police arrived at the St. Johns County Pier Tuesday at around 6 p.m. when a fisherman told the deputies that a young woman, who seemed to be drunk, swam up to his fishing line and began to yell expletives at him.

The woman, identified as 22-year-old Alexandria Turner, then bit the fishing line and swam away with the man’s lure, according to Action News Jax.

Turner, who reportedly reeked of alcohol, was belligerent when confronted by police, according to News 96.5.

Authorities said she refused to enter the pier office when asked, and that she was destroying the “sense of public norm at the pier” when police tried to take her into protective custody.

“I'm f------ naked!” she yelled multiple times while refusing to let the police officers on the scene to handcuff her, according to police reports.

Turner was arrested for disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest without violence, according to Action News Jax.

