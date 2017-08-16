He walked out on a $235 bar tab. It took three Tasers and a baton to arrest him, video shows

An inebriated man reportedly managed to hold off two police officers attempting to arrest him with two Tasers and a baton before finally being taken into custody, all over an unpaid bar bill.
According to Action News Jax, Christopher Alan White, 48, has been accused of leaving a bar in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, on Sunday without paying his tab, which was at $235, and punching a bouncer when confronted about it.
Bystander footage obtained by Action News Jax then shows the ensuing confrontation between White and a police officer. In the video, the officer points his finger at White and appears to say that he “battered a bartender.”
“I didn’t batter no bartender,” White replys.
The two then argue, and the police officer can be heard telling White to turn around. White does not do so, and the officer discharges his Taser into White’s chest from close range.
But White appears to rip the prongs of the Taser out, seemingly unaffected, and shoves the officer away, saying “Stop doing that. Why are you doing that? Stop.”
At that point, the officer tells White again to get on the ground. When he again refuses, another officer discharges her Taser into White from behind. When he turns around, the first officer attempts to restrain White using a baton and a chokehold.
White, however, was able to free himself, and the officer repeatedly strikes him with the baton as White says that he is “not fighting.”
Finally, a third officer arrives on the scene and discharges his Taser into White’s back. White then collapses, and officers appear to move in to handcuff him.
#JaxBeach Police use 3 TASERs, baton, 4 handcuffs to arrest man. At 6, #ANJaxInvestigates concerns he didn't seem combative before 1st TASER pic.twitter.com/qWy8NrohWj— Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) August 15, 2017
That’s where the video ends, but WOKV reports that police say they needed to use four sets of handcuffs before they were able to fully subdue White.
Court records show that White has been charged with battery, disorderly conduct, defrauding an innkeeper, violently resisting arrest and depriving an officer of his or her weapon. The last two counts are felony charges. Court records also appear to show that White has no prior criminal history.
However, some witnesses and advocates say that the police were too quick to use force to arrest White, who they say was too drunk to be a threat.
“He seemed pretty inebriated, so I don’t think it was necessary to tase him at all,” one resident told Action News Jax.
Comments