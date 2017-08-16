Marit & Toomas Hinnosaar
She stole $25,000 from the Girl Scouts — and might be selling cookies, police say

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

August 16, 2017 11:11 AM

A woman accused of stealing over $25,000 from a Girl Scouts chapter in Texas might now be trying to sell stolen cookies, police say.

Heather Renee Haskins, a 23-year-old from Texas, is accused of stealing Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs and Do-si-dos and $25, 210 from the Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest, according to MySanAntonio.

Haskins is wanted for theft of property, a state jail felony, according to a press release from the Odessa Police Department, which said she is “possibly driving a maroon Chevrolet SUV bearing TX LP #GKL5486.”

The missing money is related to Girl Scout cookie sales, Public Information Officer Steve LeSueur said to Fox24. The alleged theft was first reported late June.

It’s a crime dealing with “currency that should have been turned into [the] Product Sales Director," according to crime blotter.

Authorities said Haskins, described as 5’6” and around 185 pounds, may be selling the cookies in Abilene, Texas.

Police asked the public to watch out for Haskins trying to make more money off the cookies — and to alert authorities if they see her.

