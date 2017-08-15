This cow may be fifth in the state fair, but she’s first in this boy’s heart

Cowboys get up early, and so do their heifers.
A picture of Mitchell Miner, 15, of Williamsburg, Iowa, dozing with his heifer, Audri, has gotten widespread internet attention since his dad posted it on Facebook from the Iowa State Fair. By Tuesday afternoon, the photo had more than 2,400 shares and almost 700 comments, including an offer from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals to home the cow in a sanctuary later.
Mitchell’s Dad, Jeremy, said he took the picture Saturday at the Iowa State Fair, according to the Des Moines Register. For the last couple of months, Mitchell has cared for the heifer; the family borrowed the animal for the summer, and they have forged a bond.
In the days leading up to the fair, he and Audri woke at 3 a.m. to walk and bathe her.
Audri and Mitchell placed fifth of the seven contestants in the youth dairy cattle show, according to USA Today.
The Iowa State Fair continues through Sunday, and includes the Butter Cow.
Comments