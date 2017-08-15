‘I’m glad that girl died’ during Charlottesville protest, N. Carolina KKK leader says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:42 NC woman confronts man with Nazi flag on his house Pause 1:59 Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville devolve into chaotic day of violence 2:04 MJC to host eclipse viewing 1:49 California farmer fights US in court 0:48 Man surrenders after standoff at mini-market in west Modesto 1:36 Watch man rob Bottle-n-Cork liquor store in Modesto 0:57 What to eat at Modesto's new Squeeze In 2:33 Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 0:45 Standoff at west Modesto mini-market Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan left this voice mail saying he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend. Heather Heyer was killed when James Allen Fields Jr. allegedly drove a car into a crowd of protesters at high speed, then fled the scene by backing up. Nineteen other people were injured. WBTV

The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan left this voice mail saying he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend. Heather Heyer was killed when James Allen Fields Jr. allegedly drove a car into a crowd of protesters at high speed, then fled the scene by backing up. Nineteen other people were injured. WBTV