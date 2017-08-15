If you got a spam call about a ‘free cruise,’ you might be owed up to $900

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:42 NC woman confronts man with Nazi flag on his house Pause 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville devolve into chaotic day of violence 1:49 California farmer fights US in court 0:57 What to eat at Modesto's new Squeeze In 1:36 Watch man rob Bottle-n-Cork liquor store in Modesto 0:29 Assailant beats down a Motel 6 staff member 0:48 Man surrenders after standoff at mini-market in west Modesto 0:24 Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina 0:45 Standoff at west Modesto mini-market Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Americans received an estimated 29.3 billion in unwanted telemarketing calls in 2016, according to a YouMail Robocall Index released this week. The Federal Trade Commission's Kati Daffin explains how to avoid these unwanted calls. Federal Trade Commission YouTube