He walked his son to the first day of kindergarten — and the first day of college

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

August 15, 2017 11:38 AM

A pair of side-by-side photographs that depict a father walking his son to his first day of kindergarten — and later, his first day of college — has amassed tens of thousands of shares on Twitter.

On Sunday, Charles Brockman III tweeted out the two images, which show Brockman walking alongside his father, Charles Brockman Jr., first as a little boy lugging a rolling backpack and then as a young adult preparing for college life.

“From the first day of kindergarten to college move in,” Brockman tweeted. “Thank you dad.”

Brockman —who says he is a six-time National Junior Olympic hurdle champion on his social media accounts — told Fox5 that his parents have always been walking him to school, even up to his senior year of high school.

So it came as no surprise to Brockman that his father walked him through the halls of his dorm in Mississippi State University, where he is studying broadcast and communications.

"He's been giving me advice all my life leading up to this,” Brockman told Fox5. “He tells me to be smart, represent the family well, go to class, and work hard.”

“I plan on following all of that and more to make my family proud.”

Many users on Twitter couldn’t seem to handle the cuteness.

Both of his parents also tweeted out loving messages to their son.

