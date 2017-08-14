Did you get bum eclipse glasses from Amazon? They’re doing refunds on some of them

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence Pause 0:45 Car rams into crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va. 0:43 Why the Blessing of the Grapes is so important in the Armenian Church 3:29 Hundreds march through streets of Sacramento in unity rally 0:57 What to eat at Modesto's new Squeeze In 1:48 Are you obeying school bus traffic laws? 0:20 6 car pileup on Yosemite Avenue in Merced 0:42 By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 1:27 Modesto tenants squeezed as rents soar 6:32 Experts discuss warnings signs of human trafficking Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Columbia is in the path of a total eclipse on Aug. 21. Here are tips for observing the event: Never look directly at the sun's rays. When watching a partial eclipse you must wear eclipse glasses at all times or use another indirect method if you want to face the sun. During a total eclipse when the moon completely obscures the sun, it is safe to look directly at the star -- but it's crucial that you know when to wear and not wear your glasses. Posted by Susan Ardis NASA Goddard/YouTube

Columbia is in the path of a total eclipse on Aug. 21. Here are tips for observing the event: Never look directly at the sun's rays. When watching a partial eclipse you must wear eclipse glasses at all times or use another indirect method if you want to face the sun. During a total eclipse when the moon completely obscures the sun, it is safe to look directly at the star -- but it's crucial that you know when to wear and not wear your glasses. Posted by Susan Ardis NASA Goddard/YouTube